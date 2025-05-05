Nitin Gadkari to visit state today

Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for national highways in Kagaznagar and Hyderabad. He will leave Nagpur Airport by helicopter at 9 AM on Monday and reach Sirpur Kagaznagar at 10:15 AM. The inauguration of the national highways will take place in Kagaznagar at 10:30 AM.

From Kagaznagar, he will travel to Kanha Shanti Vanam at 11:45 AM. Later that day, at 4 PM, he will inaugurate the BHEL flyover in Hyderabad and the Amberpet flyover at 5 PM. Following these events, he will participate in a meeting at Amberpet Ground at 6 PM and will return to Delhi from Begumpet airport at 7 PM.