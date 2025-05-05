Live
- Fire breaks out at SBI admin building in Sec’bad
- Rs 1.5 cr donated to SV Annaprasadam Trust
- Electric Vehicles to Performance Cars: Top Car Launches in May 2025
- Bengaluru Man Arrested for Harassing Woman Near Ecoworld Tech Park
- NEET-2025 held peacefully across 190 centres in state
- Hyderabad, Get ready For The Most Awaited Event of the Year - Miss World 2025
- West Bengal Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose in Shocking Domestic Violence Incident
- One platform for all electoral services, EC to launch ECINET
- GMC to conduct PGRS today
- Nitin Gadkari to visit state today
Nitin Gadkari to visit state today
Highlights
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for national highways in Kagaznagar and Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for national highways in Kagaznagar and Hyderabad. He will leave Nagpur Airport by helicopter at 9 AM on Monday and reach Sirpur Kagaznagar at 10:15 AM. The inauguration of the national highways will take place in Kagaznagar at 10:30 AM.
From Kagaznagar, he will travel to Kanha Shanti Vanam at 11:45 AM. Later that day, at 4 PM, he will inaugurate the BHEL flyover in Hyderabad and the Amberpet flyover at 5 PM. Following these events, he will participate in a meeting at Amberpet Ground at 6 PM and will return to Delhi from Begumpet airport at 7 PM.
Next Story