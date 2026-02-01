Nitin Nabin to attend BJP’s booth-level meet on Wed

Mahabubnagar: BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna inspected the MVS Degree College Ground in Mahabubnagar town on Saturday in connection with the proposed booth-level workers’ meeting of the united Mahabubnagar district. She reviewed the venue and discussed arrangements with party leaders to ensure smooth conduct of the meeting.

The booth-level workers’ meeting is scheduled to be held on February 4, and BJP’s newly elected National President Nitin Nabin Sinha will attend the programme as the chief guest.

“This will be his first visit to Telangana after assuming charge as the National President, and his participation in the united district workers’ meeting at Mahabubnagar is a matter of pride for party cadres,” Aruna said. Aruna appealed to party leaders, booth committee members, booth presidents, mandal committee members, district leaders, presidents of various BJP morchas and leaders of affiliated organisations from across the united district, as well as from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituencies, to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success. Calling upon party workers to take responsibility for ensuring the victory of every BJP candidate in the ongoing municipal elections, she urged them to work with dedication to hoist the BJP flag in municipalities across the district.

She expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge stronger in Telangana and noted that the youth are increasingly looking towards the BJPwith hope.