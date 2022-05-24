Nitirooge Phoneprasert with TS govt discuss on ease of doing business with Thailand BOI

Hyderabad: Consul General Nitirooge Phoneprasert led the trade delegation from the Telangana Government and the World Trade Center (WTF) in Shamshabad of Hyderabad from India representing various sectors to meet with Chanin Khaochan, Deputy Secretary General of Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

During the meet, the delegation was briefed by BOI about business opportunities in Thailand for Indian investors and Thailand's investment policies and incentives.

Both sides also agreed on the cooperation in the areas of mutual interests including startups, food processing, agriculture, innovation and technology.