Nizam College champions healthy, drug-free lifestyle

Hyderabad: The NSS Unit of Nizam College organised an awareness programme titled ‘Say No to Drugs and Ganja’on campus on Monday. Spearheaded by Principal Prof AV Rajashekhar, the event aimed to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and promote a healthy, responsible lifestyle.

The programme was graced by Prof M Kodandaram, addressing as the chief guest, he called for collective action to eradicate drug abuse and urged students to become ambassadors of social transformation. He highlighted the devastating impact of drugs and ganja on individuals, families and society, stressing the urgency of awareness and prevention.

Adding a creative dimension to the event, Palle Narsimha, General Secretary of Telangana Praja Natya Mandali and his team performed a compelling play on drug awareness. Their folk songs, rich in cultural resonance, tackled various social issues and powerfully conveyed the anti-drug message.

Srinivas, President of the Mandali, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of such programmes in shielding youth from addiction and guiding them toward constructive paths. Principal Prof AV Rajashekhar applauded the NSS Unit’s commitment to social causes and reiterated the importance of educational institutions in shaping disciplined, drug-free citizens. Vice Principal Dr S Renuka echoed these sentiments, affirming the college’s role in nurturing responsible youth.

NSS Coordinators Dr. Manjula and Dr. Venkateshwarulu spoke on the significance of NSS activities in fostering civic responsibility.