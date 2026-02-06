Nizam Rubath draw of lots for Haj 2026 held

Hyderabad: As many as 695 pilgrims would save nearly Rs 55,000 by staying in the accommodation provided by the Nizam Hyderabad Rubath in Mecca, Saudi Arabia during the annual ritual, Haj.

For the Haj-2026, the draw of lots (Qurrah) for allotment of Nizam Rubath accommodation was conducted on Thursday at Chowmahalla Palace by the Awqaf Committee HEH, The Nizam. The draw of lots was carried out digitally using specialised software by Nawab MA Faiz Khan, Member, Awqaf Committee HEH The Nizam.

Hussain Mohammed Mudar Al Shareef, Nazir, Hyderabad Nizam Rubath, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani Khusro Pasha, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Member, Telangana Waqf Board and Faheem Qureshi, President, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society were present.

According to Awqaf Committee HEH The Nizam, the committee conducts the draw of lots every year to provide free accommodation to pilgrims performing Hajj at the Rubaths of the Nizam of Hyderabad. The process is carried out in coordination with the Haj Committee of India.

Located in Mecca Al-Mukarramah, the Rubath has benefited several pilgrims over the decades. “In 2025, 710 pilgrims availed free accommodation and this year 695 pilgrims shall stay at the Nizam’s Rubath, selected out of the multitude of pilgrims performing Hajj domiciled in the erstwhile Hyderabad State,” said Nawab M A Faiz Khan.

Mohammed Asadullah Pasha, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee, Syed Abdullah Quadri, Secretary, Awqaf Committee HEH The Nizam, members of the Hajj Committee and other dignitaries were also present during the proceedings.