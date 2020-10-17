Nizam Sagar reservoir filled after 4 years: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Kamareddy: After four years Nizam Sagar (NS) was filled to its brim after water released from Singur reservoir to Manjira dam, stated Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

On Friday, along with Kamareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Shobha and Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde he visited Nizam Sagar reservoir and performed puja to Gangamma.

Reminding that Nizam Sagar was the first irrigation project in the country, Speaker Srinivas Reddy said as many as 40 dams were constructed on Manjira river in Karnataka, due to which Nizam Sagar project couldn't get enough water. The project gets flood water rarely, which was totally flooded in 2016. After four years, again the reservoir was filled, he added.

The Speaker assured Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will stabilise Nizam Sagar water with Godavari water from Kaleswaram project and work is underway in this regard. The farmers would be happy as they can cultivate two crops as waters from Kaleswaram project will fill Nizam Sagar project in the coming days, he stated.

He suggested the farmers no to sell their crops this kharif to middlemen, as the government has set up rice purchasing centres across the State.

ZP Chairman Dafedar Shobha, NDCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, MPP P Jyothi Durga Reddy, SE Muralidhar Rao, EE Venkateshwarlu, Deputy Engineer Dattatreya and others were present on the occasion.