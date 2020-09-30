Nizamabad: 152 kg cannabis seized in Nizamabad, six held

Nizamabad: A large quantity of cannabis was seized by the Fourth Town police at Borgham P village in Nizamabad suburb, Police Commissioner Kartikeya said on Tuesday.

Karthikeyan told reporters that vehicle inspections at Borgham P Bridge had begun following a credible input that vehicles transporting cannabis were coming from Malkangiri district of Odisha and proceeding to Nanded in Maharashtra.

Police inspected an i20 car and a Bolero truck that arrived at the checkpoint around 8 am and seized 152 kg of cannabis hidden in rice bran. Six people Abhijit Sankar, Ramamohan Saha, Jaydeb Bishwas, SuparvatRay, Pintusarkar, Arjunsarkar from Malkangiri were arrested by the Nizamabad police.

Town CI Satyanarayana, SIs Laxmaiah, Mohan reddy police constables Subhash, Satish, Ramesh Srinivas Raju, Ramulu and Prasad took part in the operation.

Karthikeyan said the Nizamabad police had seized nine cell phones belonging to six Odisha residents after they were confessed to smuggling cannabis among 35 bags of rice bran. Add DCP Ushavishwanat ACP Srinivas B. Satyanarayana participated.