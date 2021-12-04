Nizamabad: 23.832 tmcft water to be released for cultivation

Nizamabad: State Roads & Buildings and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday informed that the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting had approved the release of 23.832 TMC of water for crop cultivation in 2,64,832 acres under all projects in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts during the current Yasangi season. Minister Prashanth Reddy was accompanied by Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V Patil, MLC Gangadhar Gowd, Jukkal MLA Hanumant Shinde and Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao at a meeting chaired by district Collector Narayana Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the board had approved the release of the water

4.50 TMCs for 43,242 acres under Sriramsagar project, 16.50 TMCs for 1,98,280 acres under Nizamsagar and 2.832 TMCs for 25,280 acres under Kaulas Nala Ramadugu Pocharam projects for a total of 2,64,832 acres and 23.832 TMCs for Yasangi crop in the coming days. The water from the Nizamsagar project will be released in six phases for fifteen days from December 15, the Minister said.

He said the water release would be suspended for ten days from December 16. Similarly, we have decided to release water till April 13, 2022 with an on-and-off approach in the remaining five phases, the Minister said. He informed that the water would be released continuously from December 25 to May 18, 2022 through the Sriramsagar project.

Prashanth Reddy also informed that the water would be provided in six phases from December 18 to April 18 next year through the Alisagar Upliftment Scheme. Argula Rajaram stated that the Gupta Upliftment Scheme will be released in seven phases from December 28 to April 30 next year, in nine phases through the Pocharam project from January 1 to April 20 and in seven phases from December 10 to April 6 next year through the Kaulas Nala project. He said that it was approved to release water from the Ramadugu project in 7 phases from December 27 to April 28 next year.