Nizamabad: 50 Youth Congress activists held for bid to lay siege to Assembly

Nizamabad: At least 50 Youth Congress activists were taken into preventive custody as they were allegedly planning to lay siege to the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday in Nizamabad district.

Congress leaders said those arrested included several leaders of students and unemployed youth.

Youth Congress leaders demanded implementation of stipend to the unemployed and recruitment to various government vacant posts as promised by in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) election manifesto and understood to be planning to lay siege to the Assembly.

Former corporator Kesha Mahesh and NSUI State general secretary Vipul Gowda were arrested by Two Town police and were shifted to the police station. On the occasion, Gowda and Mahesh alleged that the Tughlaq regime was going on in the State.

They said they had not even the right to protest against the misdeeds of the government. They warned that unemployed youth and students would teach Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the right lesson at the right time.