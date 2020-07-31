Nizamabad: 6016.36 crore annual credit plan released

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy informed that the Nizamabad district credit plan was prepared with Rs 6,016.36 crore. He formally released the 2020-21 District Annual Credit Plan at his camp office here on Thursday.

The Collector said with high priority being given to agriculture in the State, it is an inviting move for banks to make higher allocations to the sector as well. This year's credit plan was Rs 412.18 crore more than that of the last year, he added. He explained with statistic that Rs 5,820.87 crore has been allocated for primary sectors.

Collector Narayana Reddy lauded the bankers for creating a healthy financial environment with credit plan 97.24% primary sector allocations and exhorted the banks to be neat not only in stacking the numbers but also meeting the financial needs of the poor. He analysed the nature of the credit plan as sufficient priority was given to weaker sections like SC, ST, Minority and unemployed youth etc.