Nizamabad : Bala Adalath held for protection of children's rights

Nizamabad : Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Rights of the Child, Chairperson, J Srinivasa Rao said Bala Adalat is being run for the betterment of life, development and nutrition of children.

The Commission, headed by J Srinivasa Rao, along with other members set up a Bala Adalath bench at the Collectorate on Tuesday and received applications from children, their parents regarding children's issues.

Srinivasa Rao in a meeting organised on the occasion said that the problems of children under the age of 18 should be resolved soon. Bala Adalath would help children shape into better citizens. In addition to receiving children's complaints, he called for speedy justice.

The Chairperson said that the complainants should submit all their details so that the order can be given by the commission to the concerned departments.

The Baba Adalath, on Tuesday, received huge response as 650 applications were received on various issues, Commission Chairperson Srinivasa Rao said.

District Collector Narayana Reddy assured that the concerned departments would scrutinize every application and pay special attention to resolve the issue as soon as possible. He said the program would be successful only if they were resolved.

He thanked the chairperson, commission and members for setting up a children's court in the district. He further assured that no matter how many such programs are conducted, the district administration will work hard to make them a complete success

District Collector Narayana Reddy, Additional DCP Usha Vishwanath, Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Commission members Brindadhar Rao, Aruna, Raga Jyoti, Devaiah, Shobharani, District Welfare Officer Jhansi and other district officials were present on the occasion.