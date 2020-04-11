Nizamabad: Be mentally strong, Collector C Narayana Reddy urges those in quarantine

Nizamabad: The people in quarantine must be mentally strong to defeat the coronavirus, said District Collector C Narayana Reddy. On Friday he visited containment zones and government quarantine centres in Armoor, Perkit, Balkonda and Bheemgal.



Interacting with the inmates of the quarantine centres, the Collector assured them that the authorities will provide all necessary facilities and food, medicine, fruits and milk will be provided as per the schedule. Even the suspects of the virus should maintain social distance. "The samples were sent for diagnosis. All those, whose results are negative, will be sent home," he said and consoled the corona patients and asked them not to be afraid as they will be relieved of the virus soon.

Collector Narayana Reddy enquired the medical officers about the door-to-door survey being conducted in Jiratnagar area of Armoor. The medical team replied the survey is in final stage and explained that of the total 540 houses, survey of 334 was completed on Thursday. The remaining houses will be completed by Friday night (April 10).

The Collector visited quarantine centre at Perkit Model School. Later, he told the officials concerned to send 50-year-old persons with BP, sugar and heart related problems to Nizamabad Government General Hospital immediately if they have any symptoms. He ordered to keep an ambulance ready at each centre for transporting patients.

He also visited Babapur containment zone Bheemagal and gave several suggestions to the authorities. He enquired the police officers about the implementation of lockdown.

Armoor RDO Srinivas and other officials were present along with the Collector.