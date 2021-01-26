Nizamabad: Be vigilant about Covid: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy stated that people, who are vigilant about Covid, only should participate in daily programmes and work for the development of the district.

He unfurled the national flag at Police parade grounds here on Tuesday, on Republic Day. The Collector said Constitution of India is like a beacon for the oppressed people and recalled it had been seven decades since the Constitution came into force.

He said the democratic values have increased among the people because our constitution is very simple and strict.

ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, Additional Collectors Lata and Chandrasekhar, DCP Arvind Babu, RDO Ravi, ZP vice-chairman Rajita Yadav and others participated in the Republic Day celebrations.