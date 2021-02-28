Nizamabad: Bengal gram farmers stage rasta roko on national highway

Nizamabad: Farmers staged a rasta roko on national highway at Salura check post in Bodhan mandal of the district on Saturday demanding immediate setting up of purchase centres for Bengal gram procurement.

A large number of vehicles on either side of the road got stranded for several hours causing inconvenience to road users.

The farmers stated that they have cultivated the Bengal gram after the orders from the State government, which they alleged was now shying away from buying the produce after they have reaped a bumper harvest.

Let down by the insensitive attitude of the State government, the Bengal gram farmers took up the protest.

They alleged that the State government was not setting up purchasing centres following the Centre's "anti-farmer" laws. Farmers have expressed concern that the government was deliberately ignoring to procure crops.

They raised slogans seeking that the Central government announce a Minimum Support Price of Rs 5,100 per quintal of produce.