Nizamabad: Central Bank of India offers home loans at low interest

Nizamabad: Central Bank of India (CBI) is giving home loans at a lower interest of 6.85%, informed branch Manager L Chetan Kumar.

A customer meeting was arranged at the Central Bank India branch in the city on Tuesday, the concluding day of Swachhata Pakhwada. Bank branch Manager Chetan explained the salient features of various tailor-made retail loan products like vehicle loan, mortgage loans.

He requested all customers and public to avail home loan facility with a minimum interest rate of 6.85 per cent. The Central Bank of India staff requested the NPA borrowers to utilise the one-time settlement scheme - 2020-21 for settlement of their NPA accounts as soon as possible.

They also explained about internet banking facility, mobile banking and all tech savvy products for making banking, simple and safe.