Nizamabad: Central team visits flood-ravaged areas

Nizamabad: A Central team visited the flood-affected areas in the district on Thursday.

A three-member team headed by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Sourav Roy toured the flood-affected areas.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, who accompanied the team, explained to the central team members the damage caused by the floods. The local public representatives and the affected farmers also joined the Central team to reveal the damage caused by the floods and the difficulties they faced. The Central team members inspected the damaged crops, breached ponds and washed away roads due and recorded the details in the respective areas.

The team also inspected the Padakal Pedda cheruvu in Jakranpalli mandal, which was washed away by the flood. The Collector told the central team that the crops were submerged in water in an area of 527 acres in the area. Collector Narayana Reddy brought to the attention of the Central team that due to the breached pond, there has been a disruption in traffic to Kesh Pally, Koratapally and Darpally villages. Later, the Central team inspected the washed away road between Manoharabad and Kaligot villages. Along the same route, they examined paddy, maize, soya and turmeric crops that were submerged in floodwaters.

The central team visited the damaged low-level bridge and causeway at Armoor mandal Pipri. The Central government officials inspected the check dam which was completely destroyed due to flood at Janakampet Peddavagu in Velpur mandal, Panchayat Raj Road which was completely damaged at Donpal in Mortad mandal, damaged crops, destroyed electricity poles and transformers at Donchanda.

Collector, Additional Collector and officials of respective departments informed the team about the damage caused due to floods.

The central team that studied the flood damage asked the officials about various aspects. The members stated that they would submit a report with comprehensive details to the Central government.

Irrigation S E Narayana, Transco S E Ravinder, Panchayat Raj E E Shankar, Murali, Bhavanna and others were present.