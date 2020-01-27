Nizamabad: Chairperson selection a challenge for R&B Minister

Bheemgal (Nizamabad): Mallela Rajamani and Kanne Premalatha are vying for the chairperson post of Bheemgal municipality, making it tough for Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to choose one of them. Mallela Rajamani, wife of TRS mandal president M Laxman, is expecting the chairperson post.

On the other hand, Kanne Surender Bheemgal, a migrant from the Congress, has a strong hold and he was not given any post till date. Hence, he is asking the chairperson post to his wife Premalatha. TRS had won all the 12 wards in Bheemgal.