Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy sounds alert on seasonal ailments

Nizamabad (Mopal): District Collector C Narayana Reddy said medical personnel and officials should be vigilant as seasonal diseases are rampant.

On Saturday, he visited a medical camp organised by the Medical and Health Department at Mopal mandal Kanjar Gram Panchayat building. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the medical staff has been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary preventive measures while serving the people. The Collector Narayana Reddy inspected the Medical Camp, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Nursery, Rythu Vedika.

The Collector spoke to those who came to the medical camp. He said the presence of rain water in the village would increase the number of mosquitoes. The Collector told the sarpanch to see to it that the water did not stagnate to prevent mosquitoes and to put sanitation spray and bleaching powder and oil balls in the village.

He said it would cost more to show in private that all kinds of medicines should be available in the medical camp. Palle Prakruthi Vanam should be spread like a dense forest, said the Collector.

Forest workers want to see that there is no gap between the plants to replace the dried plants. The farmer visited the stage and ordered the plants to be planted on the premises of the farmer stage. Authorities ordered the entire plant to be planted so that no empty space could be seen.

The farmer next door noticed the urea spraying in the field and went closer and found out if urea was available or how many bags were being used per acre and told the farmer to use less.