Nizamabad: Collector Narayana launches oxygen bank

District Collector C Narayana Reddy inaugurating oxygen bank at Nizamabad Kavita Complex on Saturday
Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy inaugurated the oxygen bank set up by the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust at the Nizamabad Kavita Complex on Saturday.

Speaking On the occasion, the Collector said that the Chiranjeevi Trust had made it possible for many people to get oxygen artificially at home, especially when their oxygen levels were below 93 through the corona.

Similarly in post Covid-19 some people also need to put 3 liters 5 liters cylinders of oxygen near the house again even after hospital treatment, giving oxygen cylinders from the trust to such people will help them a lot as most of it is also given to the poor.

On behalf of the people of Nizamabad district, special thanks were extended to the management of the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, especially to Chiranjeevi, for coming forward to give it to the people of Nizamabad district.

Konda Devaiah, A Kishan Rao State Member G Naveen Kumar Gadila Sriramulu District members and others were present.

