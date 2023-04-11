Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu inspects minority school works

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu ordered that the four minority school buildings being constructed in Nizamabad district should be speedily constructed and be ready before the new academic year.

The Collector inspected the construction works of government minority residential schools at Dharmapuri Hills in Nizamabad. There are seven minority schools in Nizamabad, out of which buildings for girls are being constructed for four schools at one place at Dharmapuri Hills. The construction of one of them is already almost complete.

The work of three other schools is going on at various stages. The Collector inspected the works at the field level and enquired about the details of the works from the officials. After examining the problems arising during the construction of the building, the Collector discussed problems with the officials there.

Nizamabad RDO Ravi, District Minority Welfare Department Incharge Officer Ramesh, Government Minority Residential Educational Institutions Regional Coordinator Bashir, Nizamabad Rural Tehsildar Sudarshan, Engineering Department EE Devidas and others accompanied the Collector.