Nizamabad: Conduct vaccination during lockdown

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy told the district officials to strictly enforce the lockdown from Wednesday (May 12). He urged the government machinery to be vigilant so as not to cause any inconvenience to the people and executive and nodal officers should be on duty without availing any leave.



On Tuesday, he reviewed Covid vaccine, door-to-door survey, paddy purchase and other issues through videoconference from his office here.

The Collector told the officials to conduct vaccination, OP services and corona testing as usual during lockdown. The authorities concerned were directed to take steps to prevent disruption to paddy purchase.

He said special teams have been set up in the district to conduct door-to-door survey from 7 am to 3 pm, which will start soon in 51 villages. The MPDO would be responsible if there were survey deficits, he added. The authorities concerned were directed to survey every house at the rate of 50 houses per day. 1,204 teams were set up, one team per village, would be set up in the district, with each team having Panchayat Secretary or Bill Collector, VRO, Anganwadi teacher and health worker. The Collector warned of taking strict action against those, who neglect the survey.