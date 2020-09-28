Nizamabad: Congress holds protest against LRS scheme

Nizamabad: The Bodhan Congress party on Monday staged a protest in front of the RDO office demanding the repeal of the LRS scheme. Congress activists rallied from Bodhan Ambedkar Chowrasta to the local RDO office.



People who could not bear the financial burden during the corona period came forward voluntarily and chanted slogans against the TRS government. Many people including the Congress leaders marched to the RDO office in protest. People blamed the government for immediately withdrawing the LRS scheme which was financially damaging to the poor and middle-class families.

Congress Bodhan town President Pasha Moinuddin said people were not doing plot purchase transactions fearing LRS. While giving a representation to the RDO Rajeshwar, Moinuddin said that the TRS government had started trying to exploit people without even showing the slightest mercy as they were also facing financial difficulties, for medical expenses or at least for food intake to boost immunity to fight the pandemic. Keeping the plight of the people in mind, he submitted a petition to RDO Rajeshwar seeking immediate cessation of the LRS scam scheme in corona times. Congress party leaders and activists demanded the cancellation of the LRS scheme introduced by the Telangana government.

The event turned out a boon for the Congress activists as many people voluntarily moved with the Congress party.

Congress Leaders Damu, Gangadhar Goud, Harikanth Charry, Vishnu, Kaleem Amin Chandu J Mallesh , Kalim and Vishnu participated in the protest.