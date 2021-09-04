Nizamabad: Covid commotion in ZP school after student tests positive

Nizamabad: Within two days of re-opening of schools, the Zilla Parishad high school in Ergatla Mandal in Talla Rampur village of Nizamabad district had to be closed down on Friday as a tenth-grade girl and an attendant tested positive for Corona.



When the school authorities noticed that she was not well, a swab test was conducted by Dr Stephen Rani on Thursday. There are 126 students in Talla Rampur school. Ergatla Mandal MPDO, MEO, village sarpanch and doctor said all the students who were close to this girl would be kept under quarantine and their health condition would be monitored closely.

The children were advised not to come to school till the sanitisation of the premises was completed as per health protocols and the premises was declared safe. This has caused concern among the parents over the safety of the children attending the schools. On the other hand, they are also worried that the education of the children would suffer if schools have to be closed like this.

It is said that the father of the girl was also diagnosed as Covid positive but has not been confirmed by the doctors yet. If this proves true, it only means that people were not taking necessary precautions and no tracing and testing was being done seriously in the district. The children can prove to be the carriers and it may lead to spread of the virus, parents said.