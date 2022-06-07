Nizamabad: Districts await arrival of books, uniforms

Nizamabad: While only few days to go for the reopening of the schools in district, the government institutions are yet to be provided with books and uniforms.

The government proudly announces the distribution of textbooks to all students at the beginning of this academic year. The government has to give two pairs of uniforms to the students studying in government schools but it has not even taken steps to supply it.

The textbooks and uniforms supplied for the students come to the respective district authorities during the summer. But this year textbooks and uniforms are yet to be supplied to Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts authorities.

There are 1,234 schools in Nizamabad district where around 1,65,000 students study from class one to class ten. Last academic year 7,67,763 textbooks were supplied to the district. This academic year too, the indented district authorities have sent in request for about 7 lakh textbooks to supply textbooks commensurate with the number of students. However, only less than one lakh textbooks have arrived so far.

Schools will reopen from the 13th of this month. With such a small number of textbooks coming to Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts, the education authorities are in a dilemma as to how to distribute them.

The government has provided free textbooks to poor students to prevent them from moving to the black market. The QR code is also being printed on textbooks supplied by the government for the last two years. The authorities provide the textbooks by registering the Aadhaar number of each student. The QR code, integration with Aadhaar number makes textbooks accessible only to poor students pursuing education in public schools.

These textbooks are prevented from moving to the black market. Uniforms have not been provided to students studying in public schools for the past two years due to the Covid19 epidemic outbreak. Cloths have not yet arrived in the district to supply uniforms to students. The supply of uniforms to the government school students has also been uncertain this year.