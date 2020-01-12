Nizamabad: Efforts are on to nab leopard at Telangana campus

Efforts are on to nab the Leopard that was spotted at Telangana University on Friday. The forest officials have set up CCTV footage in the campus.

The forest beat officers Pochanna, Shekhar, Jayaram and Vinod, TU estate officer Yadagiri launched searches on Friday evening and Saturday morning at boys hostel. The searches were also carried out at MBA college, Hanuman temple, Koppu gutta areas but failed to trace the animal.

The leopard created panic among the students at Telangana University following which the exam that supposed to be conducted on Friday was postponed.