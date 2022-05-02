Nizamabad: Exorbitant parking fee at Yadadri hurting sentiments says Dhanpal Suryanarayana

Nizamabad: Raising objection over high parking fee at Yadadri temple, BJP State executive member Dhanpal Suryanarayana on Monday said that the exorbitant charges are hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

He said it would be very unfair to charge Rs 500 per hour for car parking if devotees come to Darshan and see the 7-year works that went into make Yadadri Gutta look great.

Addressing a press conference, Dhanpal alleged KCR was carrying out attacks on Hindutva along with MIM. He questioned whether there was an administration in the State. He lamented that only losses and sufferings were left for farmers in Telangana this year.

Dhanpal said that Chief Minister KCR had campaigned that farmers would die if they cultivated paddy but no alternative crop cultivation system was devised. He further said the Chief Minister neglected the Nijansugar factory.

KCR did injustice to the sugarcane farmers by saying that if TRS came to power in the State, it would open a timber factory in 100 days .Union Minister Kishan Reddy, State presidents Bandi Sanjay and MP Arvind Dharmapuri took initiative to allow the procurement of 2. 40 lakh metric tonnes of rice and the Telangana Chief Minister is harassing farmers by not making adequate arrangements to buy them, said Dhanapala Suryanarayana.