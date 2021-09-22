Nizamabad: Farmers hold dharna over turmeric board formation

Nizamabad: The turmeric farmers on Tuesday staged a hunger strike in Talveda village of Nandipet mandal.

The irated turmeric farmers alleged the MP Arvind had cheated the farmers and demanded his resignation immediately.

The agitators raised slogans demanding the resignation of MP Arvind for not ouhelping out the turmeric farmers.

Kondur village farmers also visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity to the agitators. Speaking on the occasion, TRS leader Raju recalled that MP Arvind had written a bond paper promising to set up a tumeric board in the Lok Sabha elections within six months.

He added that the MP Arvind was voted to power by farmers after he promised to set up a turmeric board in the mandal. The farmers demanded that either the MP set up the turmeric board or quit as MP for not fulfilling the promises made before polls.

The BJP leaders on September 15 staged a protest against the TRS government in front of the gram panchayat office over double bedroom houses for the poor and TRS in a tit for tat had protested against the BJP MP Arvind for turmeric board along with the farmers.