Nizamabad gets advanced cancer care facility

Nizamabad : Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospitals, part of the Bridge Gap Life Sciences, a state-of-the-art Cancer care Hospital, was formally inaugurated by Chief Guest Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for Roads & Buildings, Govt. of Telangana, at Nizamabad on Saturday.

On this occasion Dr. Chinnababu said, it is of immense joy to bring world class cancer care within the reach of common man. This facility bridges the gap in delivery of cancer care in north Telangana.

The 20 bedded Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospitals renders comprehensive and multi-disciplinary cancer care including diagnosis, medical, radiation and surgical oncology services, under one roof. It has a robust Cancer screening program to detect and stem cancer in early stage.

The Hospital is equipped with advanced OT, Day care chemotherapy suite; Mammography; X ray; ICU with two ventilators and modern Labs. The modern cancer treatment including advanced radiotherapy, Day care chemo, Laparoscopic cancer surgery and other niche therapies, delivered at the Hospital, ensure outcomes on par with the best Oncology centers in the country, at an affordable cost.

The quality cancer care dispensed by highly reputed Cancer specialists and professionally trained medical and para-medical staff at the Hospital, will now be accessible for patients from Nizamabad district and its neighborhood.

Grace cancer foundation along with Bridge Gap Cancer Care Hospitals, will be conducting yearlong Cancer screening drive with the Mobile cancer screening bus.

This service will be right at their doorstep R&B Minister Wemula Prashant Reddy opined that patients with access to quality cancer care facilities from Nizamabad & surroundings now can recover quickly.