Nizamabad: Heavy damage to crops

Nizamabad: Nizamabad has reported heavy rainfall in the past couple of days. Many mandals of the erstwhile Nizamabad including Jukkal has received, 130.5mm, Somoor in Maddnur mandal 122.5 mm, Pedda Kodapagal 100mm, Pitlam 99 mm rainfall. Kamareedy district recorded average rainfall of 48.4mm. Nizamabad district received 34.4mm rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Bodhan, Kamareddy, Jukkal and Banswada district in Nizamabad witnessed tanks ponds completely filled to brims due to the rains in the past two days. Bodan Assembly Segment Navipet Mandal 40 acres of transplanted Paddy crops were submerged due to silt accumulation in the Distributor Canal on the outskirts of Lingapur. As a result, the farmers suffered severely.

Due to non-removal of silt from the D50 canal which carries water towards Tungini village, water stagnated, and adjacent crops were inundated with rain water. Irrigation DE Balaram reached the spot and inspected the crop damage due to overflow of water from the canal. The victims Gangoni Lakshman, Battur Sailu, Potana, Rajeshwereddy and Sayanna protested that the irrigation authorities should support the farmers by removing the silt in the canal. Roads in Jukkal constituency were inundated due to heavy rains. Many roads were destroyed before the locals could forget the collapse of the Thimmanagar road bridge in Pitlam Mandal.

Khath goan -Bichkunda road in Bichkunda mandal was destroyed. Vehicles were paralyzed due to flooding. Similarly Rajulla -Mekka -Setloor road was submerged.Mition kallali -Gunde kallur Villagers are dreading to reach the village and houses by road as rain water is inundated on the road at Gunde Kalluru village in Bichkunda Mandal. Chinna Edgi -Nagalgoan village in Jukkal mandal is under water blockade. Gojegoan -Madnur, Hasan takli -Sirpur in Madnur Mandal. Sirpur Village is Zaheerabad MP B B patil hometown. Roads to Thimmanagar-Narayankhed villages in Pitlam mandal are flooded and the village is under water blockade.