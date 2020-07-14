Nizamabad hospital Superintendent resigns

Hyderabad: Government General Hospital Nizamabad Superintendent, Nageshwar Rao tendered resignation to his post on Monday. He informed his decision to Director of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy.

Nageshwar Rao informed his decision by sending a message in the WhatsApp group of doctors of Nizamabad hospital. Nageshwar Rao, who is an orthopedics professor, took up the post only six months ago.

The hospital was in the news three days ago after the dead body of a corona patient was taken by relatives in an auto, inviting the ire of the senior officials leading to an inquiry.

Though it was the fault of the ground staff who behaved irresponsibly, the hospital faced criticism. In the backdrop of these developments, Dr Nageshwar Rao voluntarily stepped down.

However, no word came from the health department whether his resignation was accepted or whether any replacement was made.

