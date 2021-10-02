Nizamabad: Inter-state bridge connecting Telangana, Maharashtra closed

Inter-state brige connecting Telangana and Maharashtra at Kandukurthi of Nizamabad district has been closed for traffic and repair works will be taken up by the officials. The bridge has been damaged due to the incessant rains for the last five days.



The bridge was submerged with the overflowing of Godavari river following the rains. As the water receded, the road was seen with loose gravel on it on Saturday morning and the roads and buildings officials will take the road repair works and closed the road for vehicles.

The officials informed the Maharashtra authorities about the bridge closure. The repair works will be initiated once the water level recedes completely.

Nizamabad has recorded 20 cm of rainfall since Saturday night due to the impact of Cyclone Gulab. The gates of Nizam Sagar project and Koulas Nala were also opened to release water downstream.