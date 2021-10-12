Nizamabad: Kisan morcha demands loan waiver to ryots

Nizamabad: Papaiah Goud, a member of the National Kisan Morcha working committee, on Monday alleged that there was uncertainty among the farmers as the Telangana government had not implemented the Rs 1 lakh loan waiver promise as mentioned in the election manifesto.

A dharna was held on Monday under the auspices of BJP Kisan Morcha at Nandipet mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district. The farmers chanted slogans demanding a debt waiver of Rs 1 lakh.

Papaiah Goud alleged that the TRS government made promises during the elections and forgot them once they won the elections.

BJP district president Basva Narsaiah said that as and when the BJP government is formed in Telangana, the minimum support price for crops will be paid to farmers. He said the loans would be waived and the farmers would be financially uplifted. Vinay Reddy, Sravanti Reddy Kishan Morcha district president Srinivas Reddy participated.