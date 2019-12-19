Nizamabad: Livestock CEO Dr Manjuvani calls on Collector M Rammohan Rao
Nizamabad: State Livestock Development Agency CEO Dr Manjuvani said that artificial insemination programme is useful for the production of high quality livestock.
She came to Nizamabad to participate in national artificial insemination programme here and met District Collector M Rammohan Rao at his chamber here on Thursday.
She discussed the ongoing works under the supervision of livestock department. District Director of Animal Husbandry Balik Ahmad also present.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT