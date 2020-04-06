Nizamabad: Medical, Health staff must be on duty round-the-clock says Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has instructed the medical and health department officials and staff to continue their duties in the wake of coronavirus.

He held a meeting with the officials of medical, municipal, police and revenue departments on the measures to tackle the coronavirus at Pragati Bhavan here on Monday.

Narayana Reddy said if the staff cannot manage their duties properly, then they will be deployed for field level duties. He asserted that there are no exceptions and all the medical department personnel must do full-time duty at office and field-level and directed the main department staff to be available in the office.

The Collector told the authorities concerned to send the reports periodically and update and link new information. People will remember the services we are providing to them during this catastrophe, he added.

Earlier, the Collector reviewed the steps to be taken in areas where there are more number of corona positive cases.

He discussed with the relevant authorities about an action plan on the facilities provided to the people during the lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, ACP Srinivas Kumar, RDO Venkataiah, DM&HO Sudarshan and Deputy DM&HO Maraj.