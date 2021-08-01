Nizamabad: MIM councillors protest, say their wards ignored

Nizamabad: A tense situation prevailed at the Bodhan municipal office on Saturday as MIM councillors took to a protest, alleging that the wards not represented by the TRS party were starved of funds.

MIM floor leader Qadeer led a protest by councillors and party activists at the municipality general body meeting. They raised slogans, alleging that the ruling party TRS did not properly allocate funds to the wards represented by them.

Qadeer alleged that minorities were facing discrimination in all the eight wards. He said funds were being diverted to the wards represented by the TRS. Police arrested MIM councillors SK Mushtaq, Rashed, Sameer, Habeeb Khan, Qadee, Aqeel farooqi, Aleem Raza, Sk Ather, MD Waliuddin Altaf and Qizar for obstructing the meeting.

Municipal vice-chairman Etehsyam Sohel made a statement on the release of funds at a subsequent meeting. Municipal chairman Tumu Padma along with the vice-chairman assured that funds would be allocated to all wards in the town and there was no discrimination in terms of development.

Sohel asked the MIM to see the development for themselves and compare it to the situation a year ago. He urged the MIM members to attend the meeting and take part in the discussions.