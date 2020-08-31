Nizamabad: Minarpally witnesses huge growth, thanks to NREGS

Nizamabad: Mahatma Gandhi's quote "The future of India lies in its villages" is being proved right as a small village of Minarpally, which is very close to Bodhan in Nizamabad district stands as an ideal for other villages. Villagers here are developing the livelihoods and infrastructure in the village under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). District Collector Narayana Reddy recently visited the village and expressed his happiness over the development. It is known that Darmala Pentaiah, a resident of Minarpalli who works as a NREGS labourer earns Rs 22,000 per month. That apart, many families in the village earn their living by farming and working for NREGS.



If any problem arises in the village, everyone comes together to resolve it through negotiations. It is said that not a single case has been registered in the police station from the village for the last eight years.

The post of village sarpanch which was reserved for an ST woman in 2019, was unanimously voted to Mood Hiribai.

The village of Minarpalli has changed its look by incorporating many infrastructural works taking an advantage of the opportunity created by the Palle Pragathi programme. The villagers have built a Haritha Haram nursery, Vaikunta Damam cemetery, organic fertiliser manufacturing centre and dumping yards in the village following the instructions of Tarachand, the son of village sarpanch Hiribai. Roads in the village have been turned into asphalt roads apart from being lined with lush greenery on both the sides. Hygiene is given high priority in the village. It is said that the people of the village have been keeping the wet and dry garbage separately and the wet garbage is used to make organic manure in the village. 238 people of the village hold NREGS job cards.