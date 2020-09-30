Nizamabad: MP Arvind flays TRS for opposing Agriculture laws

Nizamabad: MP Arvind on Tuesday said that awareness seminars for farmers on the new Agriculture Act would be held across Telangana from October 2.

Addressing a press meet, The BJP MP said a rumor is doing round that the agricultural market yards would be closed with the new Agriculture Act. Arvind said that TRS is making hue and cry that because of the new Act it has lost Rs 10,000 crore in revenue collected from farmers in the form of market fees."Modi crowned farmers with agriculture Act as Opposition's chapter has closed with Agriculture law," said the MP.

Criticising the double standards of the TRS, Arvind asked, "did you have any discussions with the Opposition when the TRS government was dismissing the VROs?.The Chief Minister is filling his own coffers with crores of rupees from the State exchequer." D Srinivas, Suresh Reddy and Mandava Venkateswara Rao joined TRS but failed to win Kavita in the elections as an MP, Arvind said.

Immigration will be good for the BJP. How much if the corporators are there? If not, how much? If they leave, there is nothing left for the party.

Lakhs are pouring in for the lavishly winning Kavita seat. KCR, who embezzled thousands of crores, is sure that his son will go to jail, the BJP leader said.