Nizamabad: Muslims take out rally against Citizenship Amendment Act

Nizamabad: Thousands of people from Muslim community held a march voluntarily in Nizamabad city on Monday demanding the suspension of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Shops, petrol bunks, educational institutions, banks and other commercial enterprises in the areas where Muslims live were closed. Petty traders, fruit shops, even puncture shops across the city were closed causing inconvenience to the public.



About 50,000 Muslims along with women took out a huge rally from Malapally to Nehru Park. Minority youth raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

On Monday morning, thousands of people took to the streets at local Bodhan road. They tried to take out a protest rally but the police prevented them, which lead to small confrontation between the police and the protestors. Minority religious elders intervened and pacified the protesters. The police carried out a massive bando bast. Traffic police have diverted vehicles following the protesters' agitation.