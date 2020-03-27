Nizamabad: No entry for vehicles from Maharashtra announced by Collector C Narayana Reddy

Bodhan (Nizamabad): District Collector C Narayana Reddy announced that vehicles coming from Maharashtra are not allowed under any circumstances after checking the situation in Bodhan on Thursday after lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that quarantine arrangements were already made for the foreign returnees in Bodhan and informed an isolation ward has been set up at Bodhan Government Area Hospital. He warned the foreign returnees of strict action if they come out and told them to stay in a separate room in their house.

He visited the vegetable market in the grounds of Junior College and warned the vendors that cases will be fined against those, who sell vegetables for a high price. Bodhan RDO Gopiram, ACP Jayapal Reddy, CI Rakesh Goud and other officials accompanied the Collector.