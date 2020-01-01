Nizamabad: Officers Club presents blankets to Collector

Nizamabad: Officers' Club executive members met District Collector C Narayan Reddy on the occasion of New Year in Nizamabad on Wednesday.



The club members presented blankets to the Collector for the poor. The Collector said he would visit soon to work on the development of the club.

Nizamabad Officers Club secretary Vijayakumar, vice-president Madhusudhan Reddy, treasurer Chiluveri Satyam, joint secretary Narasimha Reddy and manager Suresh Kumar were among those who met the Collector.