Nizamabad: Palle Pragathi will ensure development of villages

Nizamabad: Telangana Legislative Affairs, Housing and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that all-round development of villages was possible only with Palle Pragathi. The Minister on Friday participated in the Palle Pragati programme of Vaddera Gudise Colony in Devupally village, Karepally village in Bhimgal Mandal.

Minister Prashant Reddy said the Palle Pragathi programme, initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was aimed at developing villages to improve infrastructure, economic and social equality, clean and green, environment and biodiversity. He said special funds worth Rs 10 lakh are being sanctioned for Karepally.

The minister announced that Rs 15 lakh would be sanctioned for the development of Vaddera Gudise Colony roads in Devunipalli village. He also said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is providing special funds on a monthly basis for the development of villages. He called for comprehensive development in the villages by utilizing the special funds provided by the CM to provide cemeteries, Palle prakruthi vanalu, dumping yards, drainages, internal rural CC roads, a tractor, trolley, water tanker, Rythu Vedika for the village.

He later learned of the problems of walking the streets as part of the programme in Karepally village. Plants were planted in the premises of the gram panchayat office. It was announced there that an additional fund of Rs 10 lakh would be sanctioned exclusively for the development of Karepally village.

The Minister was accompanied by several officials and representatives of the people.