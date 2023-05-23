Nizamabad: Prashant Reddy inaugurates CM Cup-23 tournament

Nizamabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inaugurated CM Cup-23 at the police parade ground in the city on Monday.

The Minister said the State government is organising the Chief Minister’s Cup-2023 sports competition for the first time in the State with the determination to bring out the hidden talent among skilled sportspersons in the rural areas.

The Minister along with RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vitthalrao, MLC Rajeshwar, Mayor Neetu Kiran, Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumant and others unfurled the sports flag on the occasion.

Minister Prashant Reddy received the sports torch from the athletes who have shown talent at the national level and announced that the district level competitions have started. Prashant Reddy administered a pledge to the sportsmen that they would make the competitions successful in an atmosphere of camaraderie and showing the spirit of sportsmanship. Volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and archery players were introduced.

He said that Chief Minister KCR’s vision is always focused on the development of rural people. The minister added that sports grounds have been set up in every village panchayat and all wards in urban areas for the sportspersons of rural areas. He called upon the rural students and youth to excel in sports by taking advantage of these events.

inister Vemula said that besides Malawat Purna, Nikhat Zareen, Yendala Soundarya, Gugulot Soumya, Husamuddin, Ishasingh, many sportspersons from the district are excelling at the national and international level and called upon them to take inspiration from them.