Nizamabad: Private ambulance owners warned against charging extra money

Nizamabad: The pandemic has made lives miserable and adding on to this are the huge amount of bills that the hospitals are charging the patients with.

Arbitrary ambulance service rates are adding on to the problems of the people. District Collector C Narayan Reddy has warned the private ambulance owners in the district against collecting more money from the kin of the patients.

The Collector said that there are instances of people being charged way more than the actual cost of the services.

Keeping in mind the Covid crisis, he warned that strict action will be taken against anyone, who was found collecting extra money from the people. Therefore, ambulance owners and drivers should collect money in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Motor Vehicle Act, DM Act 2005, he added.

The District Transport Commissioner can be informed on the mobile phone as well 9948788445, Nizamabad 9666364494, Armor 7330771561, and Bodhan 8374488999.