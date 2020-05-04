Nizamabad ranks number one in grain procurement: Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad: Minister of State Roads and Buildings, Housing and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy said that so far 218,958 metric tonnes of rice has been procured in 351 purchase centres in the State.

Minister Prashanth Reddy held a review meeting in Nizamabad on Sunday with official. Prashant Reddy said 202,075 metric tonnes of grain was moved to the rice mill.

That means nearly 93% of paddy the mills have received. Rs 142 crore grain purchase payments have been completed. He said there was no shortage of gunny bags.

Despite some difficulties with the lockdown, the rest of the grain will be collected as soon as possible. Minister Prashant Reddy recalled that the sunflower, Bengal gram and Jowar crops were bought by the central government for 25 per cent but the remaining 75 per cent was purchased by the Telangana State government.

The Nizamabad district is ranked number one in the state in grain procurement.The minister said that CM KCR is working for the welfare of the farmers, however, some people are politicising and threatening the authorities.

If the rice millers are depreciated the paddy, strict measures will be taken, the minister warned. Prashant said farmers should not suffer under any circumstances. The Minister suggested that the rice mills which take more of the depreciation from the paddy should be seized.

The Minister said the Nizamabad district was second only to Hyderabad in the Kovid positive cases. The Minister said that as long as the Asha workers and home guards were up to the top level, each of them had been able to overthrow the corona due to their commitment to the current situation.

Prashant Reddy said that 61 positive cases have been reported in the district so far and 47 have been discharged with negative reports. The remaining 14 are expected to be discharged soon, the Minister said.

He said that since the 20th of last month, not a single positive case has been registered in the district. It is likely to become a corona free district soon. Prasanth Reddi also suggested that everyone should work hard to prevent the coronavirus.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao, MLA Bajirady Reddy Govardhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Jeevan Reddy, Shakeel, Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya, Additional Collectors B Chandrashekhar, BS Lata, Municipal officials and other participated in the meeting.