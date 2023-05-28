Nizamabad: Rs 200 crore will be released soon for rain-hit farmers says Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Nizamabad : The State government will release Rs 2000 crore to compensate farmers who suffered losses in the recent hailstorm and unseasonal rains, informed State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday. He said the government has announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

An awareness conference was organised for farmers of erstwhile Nizamabad district under Banswada Assembly segment on the precautions and methods to be followed to prevent crop loss.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanth, DCCB Chairman Bhaskar Reddy, Kamareddy District Additional Collector Chandramohan and others participated in this conference. Agricultural scientists made the farmers aware of the need for early sowing and the benefits it brings. Agronomists informed about good varieties of seeds which are particularly resistant to pests and give high yields in a short period of time.

Pocharam said that the best way for the farmers to overcome crop losses due to natural calamities is to make amendments during the harvest season and bring forward the crops.

The speaker suggested that the monsoon crop should be sown by the first week of June and the yasangi crop should be threshed by the March 15. Pocharam said that this will protect the crops from the untimely rains and hailstorms that regularly fall in April every year and from the rains that fall due to the storms that occur in November.