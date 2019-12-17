Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Self-immolation attempt by Pentakurd farmers

Nizamabad: Self-immolation attempt by Pentakurd farmers
Highlights

Four farmers attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on them in front of Bodhan RDO office on Monday.

Nizamabad: Four farmers attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on them in front of Bodhan RDO office on Monday. The farmers – Afsar, Nayeem, Goremiya and Issaq - of Pentakurd village of Bodhan mandal alleged that a person of their village had encroached the road and set up a gate that leads to their agricultural fields. Despite several requests, the leader is not willing to remove the gate, they said.

The farmers came to the RDO office to complain about the encroachment during Prajavani programme. They tried for self-immolation.

The alert police stopped their effort.RDO Gopiram ordered tahsildar Gafar to look into the matter and take immediate steps to solve the farmers' problem.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top