Nizamabad: Self-immolation attempt by Pentakurd farmers

Nizamabad: Four farmers attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on them in front of Bodhan RDO office on Monday. The farmers – Afsar, Nayeem, Goremiya and Issaq - of Pentakurd village of Bodhan mandal alleged that a person of their village had encroached the road and set up a gate that leads to their agricultural fields. Despite several requests, the leader is not willing to remove the gate, they said.



The farmers came to the RDO office to complain about the encroachment during Prajavani programme. They tried for self-immolation.

The alert police stopped their effort.RDO Gopiram ordered tahsildar Gafar to look into the matter and take immediate steps to solve the farmers' problem.