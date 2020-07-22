Nizamabad: Set up 50 beds in ESI Hospital

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the authorities to set up 50 beds at ESI Hospital to treat corona positive patients during his visit to the Hospital on Nyalakal road in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

The Collector advised doctors to procure necessary drugs immediately. He said ESI hospital could be used as alternate if the number of corona patients in government general hospitals increases in future.

Hence, all necessary arrangements should be made to provide treatment at ESI Hospital.

Collector Reddy suggested the hospital authorities to take up electrical repairs works; plumbing upgrades for drainage; 24 × 7 water supply; complete partition works to isolate patients; and the TSMDS engineer was told to set up 50 beds.

GGH Superintendent Nageswara Rao, ESI Superintendent Savitri, TSMDS engineer Praveen and others accompanied the Collector during his visit.

Collector inaugurates Red Cross ambulance District Collector C Narayana Reddy sought Red Cross and other NGOs to motivate the people on corona disease and work towards its prevention. He inaugurated new Red Cross ambulance at Nizamabad Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector hoped that the ambulance would bring the Red Cross closer to people. He suggested that Red Cross blood donation camps should be organized and the collected blood should be given to the needy patients. He congratulated Red Cross members for purchasing an ambulance, which would be used to bring blood to the blood bank from wherever the blood donation camps are held in the district.

Red Cross Chairman Dr Neeli Ram Chander, Secretary Anjaneyulu, Treasurer Ravinder, State Red Cross EC Member Thota Rajasekhar and others were present on the occasion.