Nizamabad: Shortage of soybean seeds

Nizamabad: Shortage of soybeans during Kharif season is making the farmers of Nizamabad district to go to other States.



Paddy, turmeric, red gram and soybean are the major crops cultivated in Nizamabad district. All these major crops are expected to be cultivated in 5,07,800 acres in monsoon season in 2021, including soybean in 46,194 acres in the district. The district farmers need about 20,000 quintals of seeds to meet the acreage requirements for soybean cultivation and the seeds are not available anywhere in the district.

The State government last year supplied 15,000 quintals of soybean seeds on subsidy and not supplying during present monsoon season.

District Agriculture Officer Mekala Govind said that soybean seeds were sold at a subsidy of Rs 1,350 last kharif season and this year they couldn't supply seeds during monsoon season due to shortage.

Farmers believed the Telangana government will not supply subsidised soybean seeds as the seed crop was damaged by heavy rains last year. Without any choice, the Telangana farmers were going to Maharashtra for soybeans and purchasing seeds at Rs 3,500 per bag. But the farmers of Bodhan area were doubtful whether these seeds would germinate. Also, the farmers were worried of contacting coronavirus if they go to Maharashtra during the present pandemic situation.

Hence, they were requesting the State government to provide subsidised seeds for Kharif season keeping in view of their health. The farmers were also doubtful that they were buying fake soybean seeds.