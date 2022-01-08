Nizamabad: Slack checking at inter-state borders sees surge in cases

Nizamabad: The cases in the State are drastically rising on the daily basis but the authorities at the inter-state borders seems to have turned a blind eye to the consequences until tasting it. The inter-state borders are main gate where the people from one state visits the other frequently. It is to mention here that the cases of Omicron are higher in neighboring State Maharashtra when compared with the Telangana State.

The reports at the inter-state borders are seem to be unsatisfactory due to allowance of people into the districts of Kamareddy and Nizamabad without a proper checking. The concerned officials at these borders seem to have allowed the people coming from other states as well as the ones coming from other countries via Shamshabad airport. It is learnt that the three people who had returned from foreign countries might have lead to spread of Omicron cases in the districts and it is reported that the officlas doesn't have any sort of information of the passengers due to improper checking at the inter-state borders. It is said that the officlas have no taken any measurement to at least find out about the people returned from foreign countries. It is reported that as of December 31st, 2021, the cases in two districts only one case was detected but since January 5th, 29 cases were reported in Nizamabad district alone. Now the medical examinations, RTPCR tests are being held at the Bodhan Salura checkpost in Nizamabad district.



The Deputy DM&HO Vidhya and Medical Team on Saturday commenced the corona diagnosis tests at Salura after the directions of the Telangana State government. Interstate travellers are being scanned and then allowed to enter the State. Those who continue to travel from Telangana to Maharashtra are also subjected to heavy fines if found not wearing a mask and ignoring covid protocols.

Kamareddy district medical officials are also conducting thermal scanning as per COVID protocol at Salabatpur for people to detect the infection. Salabatpur is the crossroads connecting Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana. Vaccination documents of two doses are checked at the checkpost. Doctors and RTA officials at the checkpost are reducing the number of unwanted commuters as police patrols erupt. Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Rreddy has advised the public to travel if necessary.

Deputy DM&HO Vidya said that in the wake of thousands of Covid diagnoses in Maharashtra, strict arrangements are being made in the border areas of Telangana near Maharashtra and added that passengers coming from Maharashtra will have to undergo rapid tests and those diagnosed with Covid will be sent back to their destinations.

It is reported that a man from Qatar was diagnosed with Omricon corona positive on Friday in Talamadla village in Rajampeta mandal of Kamareddy district. The doctor tested the person for primary contacts and clarified that everyone was negative.

The Qatar passenger was rushed to a hospital by a special ambulance for treatment.

Similarly in another case, authorities have confirmed that two of the family members of the infected person who recently returned from the US to Ellareddy in Kamareddy district were corona positive. A rapid test was conducted at Ellareddy CHC where three person were detected with corona positive cases.