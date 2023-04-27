  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy assures all help to rain-hit farmers

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy inspecting the crops damaged by untimely rain and hailstorm in Nizama district on Wednesday
x

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy inspecting the crops damaged by untimely rain and hailstorm in Nizama district on Wednesday

Highlights

Consoles the cultivators for crop loss due to untimely rains

Nizamabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy consoled the farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal in Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The Speaker said that as a farmer he know the pain of crop loss. The speaker directed the district administration to immediately conduct a joint survey by the Revenue and Agriculture departments and send details of preliminary estimates on the crop loss to the State government.

The speaker reminded that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao has also issued orders to estimate the crop damage due to the untimely rains.

The Speaker said that he will try to provide input subsidy to the farmers who lost their crops. Farmers who lost crops last year received government assistance. Speaker Reddy said that this time also he will work hard to provide adequate help to the affected farmers. Srinivasa Reddy urged the farmers to be brave without losing morale.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X